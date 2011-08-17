Adrenaline Mob: Debut EP Lands at No. 13 on Heatseekers Chart

The debut EP from Mike Portnoy's new band, Adrenaline Mob, has landed at No. 13 on Billboard's Heatseekers (Top New Artist Albums) chart. The chart is reserved for bands/artists who have never cracked the Billboard Top 200 before.

The band -- which also features guitarist Mike Orlando, Symphony X vocalist Russell Allen, Stuck Mojo guitarist Rich Ward and bassist Paul DiLeo -- are currently working on their debut full-length album, which is set to be released "at the beginning of next year."

As previously reported, Mike Portnoy is also in the process of putting together a "supergroup" of sorts with Thin Lizzy guitarist John Sykes.