Adrenaline Mob have just released the official music video for their song "Indifferent," which is taken from their debut full-length, Omertá. You can watch the video below, courtesy of Noisecreep.

Omertá was released back in March, selling a respectable 6,600 in the U.S. alone in its opening week on sale.

Adrenaline Mob will also be hitting the road with Kill Devil Hill later this week for a short co-headlining run, and you can get all of the tour dates here.