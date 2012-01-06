Adrenaline Mob Sets March Release Date for Debut Album

Adrenaline Mob -- a group that includes former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, Symphony X vocalist Russell Allen, guitarist Mike Orlando and Fozzy members Rich Ward Paul DiLeo -- has set a March 13 release date for their debut album, which is titled Omertá.

The band handled production duties on the new album themselves, with mixing done by Jay Ruston. Ruston garnered much acclaim in the last year for his work on Anthrax's Worship Music and Steel Panther's latest effort, Balls Out.

The band released a self-titled EP in August 2011.