Aerosmith Announce Additional Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith have added additional dates to their upcoming “Deuces are Wild” Las Vegas residency. The initial run of 18 shows is scheduled from April to July at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. Giles Martin—best known for creating the soundscape for the Beatles Love by Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas—will produce the concerts.

Now, the band have announced 17 new dates beginning in September and running through December 4.

The full list of dates is: September 21, 23, 26 and 28; October 1, 3, 6 and 8; November 14, 16, 19, 21, 24, 26 and 29; and December 1 and 4.

Tickets for all shows go on sale February 15.

Said the band in a statement: "Sin City, we are coming back for round two! We've added 17 new shows from September 21st - December 4th to our 'Deuces Are Wild' Las Vegas Residency at Park Theater at Park MGM!"

Aero Force One exclusive pre-sale access begins Wednesday, February 13 at 9 AM, PT. Citi pre-sale begins Thursday, February 14th at 10 AM, PT. Public on sale Saturday, February 16th at 10 AM, PT.

For more information and ticketing info, head over to Aerosmith.com.