Aerosmith Announce "The Global Warming Tour"

Aerosmith have just announced the first leg of "The Global Warming Tour," which sees America's rock band joined by Cheap Trick for 18 dates, all of which can be found below.

The announcement comes as the band are wrapping up work on their new album, which is expected to be released later this year.

"The old Aerosmith is back with a new vengeance," said Steven Tyler, "and we will kick your ass and make out with your mothers."

The trek kicks off on June 16 in Minneapolis, and will mark the band's return to home soil after hitting only Japan and South America last year.

"After touring Japan and South America last year we're psyched about bringing it all back for the hometown fans," commented Tom Hamilton. "We're going to break out the classics, the hits and maybe even some of the new ones we've been banging out in the studio. Can't wait to get to Minneapolis!"

It was also recently announced that the band are working on a new version of the song "Legendary Child," an outtake from the Get a Grip sessions, for the soundtrack to GI Joe: Retaliation, which is due in June.

Aerosmith 2012 Tour Dates w/ Cheap Trick