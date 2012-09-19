Aerosmith Announce Second Leg of Global Warming Tour

Aerosmith have announced the second leg of their Global Warming Tour. The month-long jaunt, which kicks off November 8, will land in 14 cities, including New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
The band is touring in support of their new album, Music From Another Dimension, which will be released November 6 on Columbia Records.
The press release that announced the new dates happened to include a brief but effective concert review from the one and only Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, Loaded):
“Brad Whitford and Joe Perry are playing better guitar than ever. Steven Tyler is playful, happy and singing all of those impossible high notes. Joey Kramer has a drum groove like no other. And Tom Hamilton continues to be the steady anchor to this ship.”
The tour also includes Cheap Trick in a supporting role.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. (local time) September 24 at livenation.com.
The Global Warming Tour dates:
- *Thu 11/8 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
- *Sun 11/11 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
- Wed 11/14 Kansas City, MO Spring Center
- *Fri 11/16 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
- Tue 11/20 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- Fri 11/23 Atlantic City, NJ Revel Resorts – Ovation Hall
- Sun 11/25 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
- Tue 11/27 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
- Sat 12/1 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Mon 12/3 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
- Thu 12/6 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena
- Sun 12/9 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
- Tue 12/11 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Times Forum
- Thu 12/13 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- *Not Live Nation dates