Aerosmith Announce Second Leg of Global Warming Tour

Aerosmith have announced the second leg of their Global Warming Tour. The month-long jaunt, which kicks off November 8, will land in 14 cities, including New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The band is touring in support of their new album, Music From Another Dimension, which will be released November 6 on Columbia Records.

The press release that announced the new dates happened to include a brief but effective concert review from the one and only Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, Loaded):

“Brad Whitford and Joe Perry are playing better guitar than ever. Steven Tyler is playful, happy and singing all of those impossible high notes. Joey Kramer has a drum groove like no other. And Tom Hamilton continues to be the steady anchor to this ship.”

The tour also includes Cheap Trick in a supporting role.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. (local time) September 24 at livenation.com.

The Global Warming Tour dates: