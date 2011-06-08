Aerosmith to Enter Studio Next Month

It seems like the latest spats in the Aerosmith camp have been set aside and the band is finally poised to enter the studio next month to begin work on what will become their 15th studio album.

Yesterday, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry wrote on his Twitter account that the "whole band has plans to go into the studio with [producer] Jack Douglas second week of July to work on new Aerosmith CD."

He would soon add: "Laying down some new tracks this week. Been listening to fans' comments over last couple of years putting that in creative blender."

The recording of a new Aerosmith album, which would be the first album of original material since 2001's Just Push Play, has been in the works for years now but has been halted due to health problems, rehab stints, band conflicts and certain reality TV shows. Several times the band hinted at looking for a replacement for Tyler, and at one point the singer even declared that he was going solo.

For the time being, it looks like the band have put their differences aside, and fans may get to hear a new Aerosmith album sooner rather than never.