Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Begins Work on Autobiography

Earlier today, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry revealed via his official Twitter account that he had started work on his autobiography.

"Officially started writing my biography this week," he wrote. "More info. to come soon re: publisher, tentative release date, etc..."

Perry's Aerosmith bandmate Steven Tyler released his own book last year, Does The Noise in My Head Bother You?: A Rock 'n' Roll Memoir.

Aerosmith are currently finishing up work on what will become their fifteenth studio album. The as-yet-untitled effort is due sometime later this year.