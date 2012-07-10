Aerosmith Premiere "Legendary Child" Video

At long last, Aerosmith have debuted their first new music video in more than eight years. Scroll down to check out the official video for "Legendary Child."

"Legendary Child" is the first single off the band's upcoming new album Music From Another Dimension. As previously reported, the release date for the band's 15th studio album has been pushed back to November after originally being slated for an August release.

"This record is different from the recent past, say the last 20 years, where everybody is getting in the studio and throwing down their songs," Joe Perry recently told Billboard.com. "This record is a lot more band-written stuff than there has been in the recent past."

Aerosmith are on the road with Cheap Trick as part of their Global Warming 2012 tour.