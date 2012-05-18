The Afghan Whigs Cover Marie 'Queenie' Lyons' "See and Don't See"

With alt-rockers the Afghan Whigs scheduled to play their first concert in 13 years next Wednesday night at New York City's Bowery Ballroom, the band have already answered the question of whether or not we'd get any new music.

The band have just debuted a cover of Marie 'Queenie' Lyons' "See and Don't See," and you can stream it now over at Rolling Stone.

You can also score a free download of the song from the widget below.

The cover tune marks the band's first recorded output since 2006 when they recorded two news songs for a retrospective release title, Unbreakable: A Retrospective 1990–2006.

The Afghan Whigs will be playing multiple live dates throughout the years, and you can get the full tour itinerary here.