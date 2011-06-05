Against Me! Announce Total Treble Music Label and New 7-Inch

Gainesville, Florida's Against Me! have announced the formation of their own record label, Total Treble Music. Within the the United States and Canada, the label will be distributed via RED/MRI and will be the home of all future Against Me! releases.

Total Treble Music affords the band full creative control as it moves forward.

Speaking of which, the band are excited about their new, two-song 7-inch and digital release, "Russian Spies"/"Occult Enemies," which was recorded at Smart Studios in Madison, Wisconsin, prior to the studio's closing. The single will be released via Sabot Productions on June 14.

This Monday, look for GuitarWorld.com's interview with James Bowman of Against Me! He discusses his influences, the Total Clarity album and the new 7-inch.

Against Me! are on tour this summer, and the dates are listed below (That is, just below the video you're about to watch). While you're choosing an Against Me! show to check out, here's the HD video for "I Was a Teenage Anarchist":

Against Me! on tour:

JUNE

07 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

08 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

09 - Boston, MA - Paradise

10 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

11 - Northampton, MA - Pearl Street

12 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

17 - Chicago, IL - Metro

18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

20 - Fargo, ND - The Venue

21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

24 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion

25 - Houston, TX - The Showgrounds at Sam Houston

26 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

29 - Las Cruces, NM - NMSU Intramural Field

30 - Las Vegas, NV - Union Plaza Parking Lot

JULY

01 - Pomona, CA - Pomona Fairplex

02 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

03 - Ventura, CA - Seaside Park

06 - Kansas City, MO - Sandstone Amphitheatre

07 - Indianapolis, IA - Verizon Wireless Music Center

27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

28 - Charlotte, NC - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

29 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds

30 - Miami, FL - Cruzan Amphitheatre

31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Vinoy Park

AUGUST

01 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

02 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

03 - St. Louis, MO - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

04 - Omaha, NE - Westfair Amphitheatre

05 - Denver, CO - Invesco Field

06 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fairgrounds

07 - Phoenix, AZ - Cricket Pavilion

09 - San Diego, CA - Cricket Amphitheatre

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Home Depot Center

11 - Sacramento, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheater

12 - Boise, ID - Idaho Center Amphitheater

13 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

14 - Portland, OR - Washington County Fairgrounds

19 - Richmond, VA - Best Friends Day Festival at The Canal Club

25 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Center

26 - Saskatoon, SK - Credit Union Centre

27 - Edmonton, AB - Rexall Place

28 - Calgary, AB - Pengrowth Saddledome

30 - Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena (w/ Blink 182, Rancid, My Chemical Romance)

OCTOBER

28-30 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest