Against Me! Announce Total Treble Music Label and New 7-Inch

Gainesville, Florida's Against Me! have announced the formation of their own record label, Total Treble Music. Within the the United States and Canada, the label will be distributed via RED/MRI and will be the home of all future Against Me! releases.
Total Treble Music affords the band full creative control as it moves forward.
Speaking of which, the band are excited about their new, two-song 7-inch and digital release, "Russian Spies"/"Occult Enemies," which was recorded at Smart Studios in Madison, Wisconsin, prior to the studio's closing. The single will be released via Sabot Productions on June 14.
This Monday, look for GuitarWorld.com's interview with James Bowman of Against Me! He discusses his influences, the Total Clarity album and the new 7-inch.
Against Me! are on tour this summer, and the dates are listed below (That is, just below the video you're about to watch). While you're choosing an Against Me! show to check out, here's the HD video for "I Was a Teenage Anarchist":
Against Me! on tour:
JUNE
07 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
08 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
09 - Boston, MA - Paradise
10 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
11 - Northampton, MA - Pearl Street
12 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall
14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
17 - Chicago, IL - Metro
18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
20 - Fargo, ND - The Venue
21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
24 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion
25 - Houston, TX - The Showgrounds at Sam Houston
26 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
29 - Las Cruces, NM - NMSU Intramural Field
30 - Las Vegas, NV - Union Plaza Parking Lot
JULY
01 - Pomona, CA - Pomona Fairplex
02 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
03 - Ventura, CA - Seaside Park
06 - Kansas City, MO - Sandstone Amphitheatre
07 - Indianapolis, IA - Verizon Wireless Music Center
27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
28 - Charlotte, NC - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
29 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds
30 - Miami, FL - Cruzan Amphitheatre
31 - St. Petersburg, FL - Vinoy Park
AUGUST
01 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
02 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
03 - St. Louis, MO - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
04 - Omaha, NE - Westfair Amphitheatre
05 - Denver, CO - Invesco Field
06 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fairgrounds
07 - Phoenix, AZ - Cricket Pavilion
09 - San Diego, CA - Cricket Amphitheatre
10 - Los Angeles, CA - Home Depot Center
11 - Sacramento, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheater
12 - Boise, ID - Idaho Center Amphitheater
13 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
14 - Portland, OR - Washington County Fairgrounds
19 - Richmond, VA - Best Friends Day Festival at The Canal Club
25 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Center
26 - Saskatoon, SK - Credit Union Centre
27 - Edmonton, AB - Rexall Place
28 - Calgary, AB - Pengrowth Saddledome
30 - Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre
31 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena (w/ Blink 182, Rancid, My Chemical Romance)
OCTOBER
28-30 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest