Punk-rockers Against Me! have just released the official video for their new single, "Because of the Shame." You can view the video below.

"Because of the Shame" comes from Against Me!'s fifth studio album, White Crosses, which was released in 2010.

White Crosses was the follow-up to 2007's New Wave.

The band announced last month that they would be starting their own record label, Total Treble Music.