“He had an incredibly clean technique, which was very, very rare. I’ve never found it in any other guitar player”: Alan Parsons on why late Project and Kate Bush guitarist Ian Bairnson was unlike any guitarist he’d ever encountered

Parsons played alongside Bairnson as part of the Alan Parsons Project, and witnessed the late session legend's flawless technique up close

Alan Parsons has paid tribute to Ian Bairnson, hailing the late electric guitar player's incredible technique as unlike any he’d ever come across.

Bairnson, who passed away April last year, crossed paths with the Alan Parsons Project leader soon after he joined Scottish rockers Pilot, whose debut album was produced by Parsons.

