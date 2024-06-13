“The reaction to Ian Bairnson’s collection has so far surpassed interest to some of these mammoth names in the guitar world”: The Les Paul used on Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights smashes estimates at auction

Ian Bairnson famously used the Gibson guitar to play the Wuthering Heights solo while his arm was in a plaster cast

Ian Bairnson's Gibson Les Paul, as played on Kate Bush's Wuthering Heights – close-ups
(Image credit: Phil Barker/Future)

The 1974 Gibson Les Paul Custom featured in Kate Bush's Wuthering Heights has just sold for £21,500 ($27,480) at auction. Pre-auction, the guitar was expected to fetch £10,000 ($12,781), before going under the hammer for £17,000 ($21,728).

As the story goes, Ian Bairnson used this guitar to play the solo at the end of Kate Bush's breakthrough single, while his arm was in a plaster cast.  

