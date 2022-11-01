Slipknot's Alessandro “V-Man” Venturella: I borrowed a bass from Tool's Justin Chancellor for our new album

By Nick Wells
( Bass Player )
published

Slipknot's V-Man on his borrowed bottom-end boost from Tool's Justin Chancellor

Slipknot performs on stage on day 2 of Download Festival 2019 at Donington Park on June 15, 2019 in Castle Donington, England
(Image credit: Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Masked up, in a black boiler suit, it’s hard to believe that bassist Alessandro ‘VMan’ Venturella has been with heavy metal outfit Slipknot for almost a decade. For his 2014 audition, he borrowed one of Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders’ prized Zon four-strings, and went in all guns blazing. And so, it’s fitting that for their seventh album, The End, So Far, which marks the end of an era as they move on from longtime label Roadrunner Records, VMan sought out another loaner, this time from Tool bassist Justin Chancellor.

An interview with Knotfest saw Venturella explain how the loan came about: “When we did ‘Adderall,’ I didn’t want to use my standard bass guitar that I use live. Kindly, Justin from Tool lent us this really old P-bass." Talk turns to gear at 08:48 in this video. 

The first track from the new album, ‘Adderall’ isn’t the explosive opener Slipknot fans might be accustomed to, but a slower burn which required a specific bass tone on the low-end. Naturally, Chancellor’s P-Bass was a great fit.

While Chancellor’s Wal 4-string is responsible for most of what you hear with Tool, he did use a 1963 Lake Placid Blue P-Bass on the band’s 2019 release, Fear Inoculum. Could this be the bass in question? 

Tool Bassist Justin Chancellor with a 1963 Fender Precision Bass

(Image credit: Future plc)

“It’s probably my favourite bass to play around with at home,” Justin told us when we interviewed him in 2019 for Bass Guitar magazine. “If I go and jam with someone I always take that. It’s naturally nasty-sounding and you don’t have to put it through any effects, because it has an amazing rasp. I used that on ‘Culling Voices’ when the bass comes in half way through. It just worked for that part.”

For more information on the new album and tour visit slipknot1.com (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.