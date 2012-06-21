Alex Skolnick to Appear at Today's "Mass Appeal: Guitars" Event In New York City

In association with Make Music NY, New York's largest free outdoor music festival, Guitar World and NYC Guitar School are hosting "Mass Appeal: Guitars" today, June 21.

Players of all ages, styles and skill levels are invited to join a massive ensemble of guitarists in Union Square to collectively play pre-selected songs.

The festivities begin 4 p.m. in Union Square with mini-practice sessions and booths by event sponsors, including Guitar World, NYC Guitar School, Lagunitas Brewery, Agile Partners (AmpKit, GuitarToolkit), La Bella Strings, Marshall Headphones and more. Live music will be provided by The Spanish Channel, a New York City band.

The play-along will begin 5:30 p.m. Participants will need to bring their own guitar. The following songs will be performed as a group:

01. "One Love" by Bob Marley (led by Brooklyn Guitar School Director Shane Chapman, Queens Guitar School Director Cariad Harmon and NYC Guitar School Director Jenn Elliott)

02. "Wonderwall" by Oasis (led by local high school students from KIPP (Knowledge Is Power Program)

03. "Horse With No Name" by America (led by Jay Moran of VH1, VH1 Classic and VH1 Save the Music Foundation)

04. "What’s Up" by 4 Non Blondes (led by Laura B. Whitmore, GuitarWorld.com blogger and producer of The Women’s Music Summit)

05. "Hey Joe" by Jimi Hendrix (led by Jimmy Brown from Guitar World)

06. "Rolling in the Deep" by Adele (led by voice instructors Clara Lafano and Rebecca Rossi from Brooklyn Piano and Voice)

Mark Feldmen of Bang The Drum will perform percussion for the play-along.

Following the first six songs, guitarist Alex Skolnick of Testament and the Alex Skolnick Trio will be joined by some of his favorite New York-based musicians to premier his new world music project, Planetary Coalition.

“I've often flirted with the idea of putting together a mostly acoustic, ethnically flavored combo of diverse improvisers from all over the world," Skolnick said, "one that ties together metal music's power and passion with that of Gypsy, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Asian, African, Latin and other international and indigenous cultures. So when the opportunity arose to perform at Make Music New York, it felt like the perfect situation to try out such an endeavor.”

Skolnick will conclude the play-along with "Smoke On the Water" by Deep Purple.

For more information, song charts and instructional videos, visit meetup.com.

Photo: Tom Couture