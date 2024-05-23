“There was suddenly no sound. I was on stage all on my own. And this was a heavy metal concert, so the crowd was starting to chant and boo”: Alex Skolnick reveals his most embarrassing onstage moment

By
published

The genre-hopping Testament guitarist on his first gigs, favorite guitar, and why solidbodies feel more replaceable than hollowbodies

Alex Skolnick
(Image credit: Alessandro Bosio/Pacific Press/LightRocket)

What was your first guitar? 

“It was a classical guitar that I got very cheap at a garage sale. It was very difficult and challenging to play. I was about 10 when I got it, and it lasted about two years. Then I got an electric guitar that looked like an imitation of a Teisco Del Rey, and which was so thin, you could probably break it with one hand!”

