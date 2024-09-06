“I heard some criticism that I didn’t play the parts enough like Criss, but I didn’t want to just go in there and try to be a clone of him”: When Alex Skolnick quit Testament – and was recruited to replace the late Criss Oliva in Tampa metallers Savatage

By
published

In 1994, following the death of the brilliant Criss Oliva, reeling Tampa metallers Savatage enlisted then-ex-Testament man Alex Skolnick. The experience left a lasting impression on both

Alex Skolnick in Savatage
(Image credit: Stephanie Cabral)

In the spring of 1990, Bay Area thrashers Testament – considered by many metal fans to be the leading contender if the “Big 4” were to ever expand by one – spent seven weeks touring across America in support of their recently released third studio album, Practice What You Preach.

The trek also featured another band who were on the rise at the time – the Tampa, Florida-based Savatage, whose lead guitarist, Criss Oliva, turned 27 on the tour’s 12th stop.

Clay Marshall