"Alex's note choices, use of scales and arpeggios, and classy vibrato was a perfect recipe for his metal guitar legend status": What makes Testament's Alex Skolnick one of thrash's most cerebral players

Mixing alternate picking with smooth legato runs, book-smart theory with the instincts of a berserker, Skolnick took Testament to a new level

Alex Skolnick kneels down to play his ESP singlecut onstage, blue lights behind him
(Image credit: Javier Bragado/Redferns)

Born in Berkeley California in 1968, Alex Skolnick was a key player in the Bay Area thrash metal scene alongside bands like Exodus and Metallica. Alex originally joined a band named Legacy, but they soon after changed the name to Testament, reserving The Legacy as their 1984 debut album title.

Alex’s lead guitar playing style was always seen as more cerebral than his thrash contemporaries. His note choices, use of scales and arpeggios, harmonics and classy vibrato was a perfect recipe for his metal guitar legend status.

Charlie Griffiths
Charlie Griffiths

Charlie Griffiths plays guitar in acclaimed prog-metal outfit Haken, and has a wealth of experience handling corporate and session gigs for genres as diverse as rock, heavy metal and pop. He has been a regular contributor to Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, and Guitar World for over a decade, and released his debut solo album Tiktaalika in 2022.