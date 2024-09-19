“The future of heavy metal”: America’s Got Talent viral metal star and 11-year-old shredder Maya Neelakantan joins Testament onstage

By
published

Neelakantan performed Curse of the Legions of Death at the band's show in Las Vegas, where she showcased her lightning-fast alternate picking technique

Maya Neelakantan playing guitar on the America&#039;s Got Talent stage
(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Maya Neelakantan has had quite a year. From appearing on America's Got Talent to stunning audiences with her metal-meets-sitar interpretation of Metallica’s Master of Puppets, she is quickly establishing herself as a masterful shredder despite her young age.

This past week, Neelakantan further cemented her rising star status with a surprise appearance at a Testament concert, where she performed Curse of the Legions of Death [from 1987's The Legacy] alongside the band at their House of Blues concert in Las Vegas last Friday (September 13).

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.