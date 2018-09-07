Alex Skolnick Trio Shares Official Video for New Song, “Culture Shock”

Conundrum, the new album from the Alex Skolnick Trio, the instrumental jazz-fusion combo led by Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick, comes out today via Palmetto/MRI. The band has also issued an official video for one of the song’s tracks, the country-flavored “Culture Shock.”

Said Skolnick about the album’s title in a press release: "It represents the sense of confusion many of us are feeling in the midst of the strangest sociopolitical upheavals of our lifetimes. This album captures many styles in an effort to channel that angst into art and inspire others to do likewise."

Conundrum is the trio's first new studio album since 2011's Veritas, and it features original music almost exclusively, with six compositions by Skolnick, one apiece by bassist Nathan Peck and drummer Matt Zebroski, and an interpretation of Erik Satie's "Gymnopédie No. 1."

Conundrum track listing:

01. Unbound

02. Django Tango

03. Conundrum

04. Gymnopédie, No. 1

05. Culture Shock

06. Dodge The Bambula

07. Key Of Sea

08. A Question Of Moral Ambiguity

09. Protect The Dream