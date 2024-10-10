“The world's greatest guitarist is what everyone says. It's kind of a dicey title. You never liked it”: Alex Van Halen reveals the unease Eddie felt with being labeled the best guitar player on the planet in new excerpt from tell-all memoir

By
published

Brothers, which will “set the record straight on Edward’s life and death”, has been previewed by an audio clip that finds Alex paying tribute to EVH's guitar talents

Alex Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform at Madison Square Garden on March 1, 2012 in New York City
(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Later this month, Alex Van Halen will share Brothers – his upcoming tell-all memoir, which will see the former Van Halen drummer chronicle his career and his relationship with Eddie Van Halen.

Ahead of the book’s release, Alex Van Halen has now shared a four-and-a-half minute audio excerpt dubbed “Overture” via Spotify. In it, he can be heard paying tribute to his late brother, eulogizing his one-of-a-kind musicality.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.