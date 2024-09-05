“We shared a depth of understanding that most people can only hope to achieve in a lifetime”: Hear Eddie Van Halen solo again in an unreleased preview of the last song he worked on with his brother

By
published

Titled Unfinished, the full song will be released as part of the audiobook version of Alex Van Halen's forthcoming tell-all memoir

Musicians Alex Van Halen (L) and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform at their dress rehearsal for family and friends at the Forum on February 8, 2012 in Inglewood, California
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Alex Van Halen has shared a snippet of Unfinished – the last song that he and Eddie Van Halen ever worked on before the late electric guitar great passed away in 2020.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that the audiobook version of Alex’s forthcoming tell-all memoir, titled Brothers, will include the last track he and his brother had collaborated on.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.