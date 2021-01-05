Trending

Alexi Laiho, 1979-2020: the guitar world pays its respects

By

Michael Amott, Kiko Loureiro, Mark Morton, Marty Friedman and many others honor the Children of Bodom frontman

Alexi Laiho
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A wave of tributes have flooded in for Alexi Laiho, the Children of Bodom frontman and metal guitar virtuoso, who died at the age of 41 at the end of December 2020.

Among those paying their respects to the guitar star are Laiho's former bandmates, who wrote: "We lost a brother. The world lost a phenomenal song writer and one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Memories and Alexi's music will live forever."

Many have echoed these sentiments, with Mark Morton writing, "Alexi Laiho was a monumental talent and genuine, caring and thoughtful person. He will be greatly missed."

"He created new possibilities in extreme metal with technically sophisticated solos that held their own alongside the best in a popularized metal genre," added Alex Skolnick.

Steve Vai, who shared a Guitar World magazine cover with Laiho in April 2005, said, "He was always respectful, personable, quiet and unassuming, but then you'd hear him play and you realize that embodied in that delicate frame was a fiercely confident and monstrous guitar commander of the highest order."

More tributes can be found below, including words from Michael Amott, Kiko Loureiro, Matt Heafy, Gus G. and Marty Friedman.

A post shared by Children Of Bodom (@cobhc)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Gus G (@gusgofficial)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Megadeth (@megadeth)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Alex Skolnick (@alexskolnick)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Phil Demmel (@phildemmel)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Gary Holt (@garyholt_official)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Chris Kael (@5fdpchriskael)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Herman Li (@hermanli)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Kiko Loureiro (@kikoloureiro)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Amorphis (@amorphisband)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Angel Vivaldi (@angelvivaldiofficial)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Chris Holmes Official (@chris_holmes_official)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Mille Petrozza (@mille.petrozza)

A photo posted by on