Alexi Laiho, 1979-2020: the guitar world pays its respects

A wave of tributes have flooded in for Alexi Laiho, the Children of Bodom frontman and metal guitar virtuoso, who died at the age of 41 at the end of December 2020.

Among those paying their respects to the guitar star are Laiho's former bandmates, who wrote: "We lost a brother. The world lost a phenomenal song writer and one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Memories and Alexi's music will live forever."

Many have echoed these sentiments, with Mark Morton writing, "Alexi Laiho was a monumental talent and genuine, caring and thoughtful person. He will be greatly missed."

"He created new possibilities in extreme metal with technically sophisticated solos that held their own alongside the best in a popularized metal genre," added Alex Skolnick.

Steve Vai, who shared a Guitar World magazine cover with Laiho in April 2005, said, "He was always respectful, personable, quiet and unassuming, but then you'd hear him play and you realize that embodied in that delicate frame was a fiercely confident and monstrous guitar commander of the highest order."

More tributes can be found below, including words from Michael Amott, Kiko Loureiro, Matt Heafy, Gus G. and Marty Friedman.

Statement from Bodom After Midnight:It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho. We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member. Daniel, Mitja & Waltteri pic.twitter.com/AohWJpfnFgJanuary 4, 2021

So sorry to hear of the passing of Alexi Laiho of Children of Bodom. With his band he was part of a powerful movement that ushered in hi octane, intense Metal at its most brutal and beautiful. pic.twitter.com/cL8eWKbRBfJanuary 4, 2021

Alexi Laiho was a monumental talent & a genuine, caring & thoughtful person.He will be greatly missed.Rest In Peace AlexiJanuary 4, 2021

RIP Alexi Laiho pic.twitter.com/WslAcAENrYJanuary 4, 2021

A truly incredible player and long time Marshall user. ❤️ Our thoughts are with Alexi Laiho's family and @cobhc during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/VrxcLxMoizJanuary 4, 2021

2006 I saw @slayer & had not heard of this band. @cobhc . I caught the first song & this guitarist Alexi Laiho Totally blew me away. My friends continued towards back stage but I stayed on floor alone whole show mesmerized went home bought there albums #RIPAlexi #CHILDRENOFBODOMJanuary 4, 2021

A hero of my generation! Such a talent. He will be missed! RIP Alexi 😢📸 by @BeckflashAndrea pic.twitter.com/xkTWhf8uUiJanuary 4, 2021

Absolutely gutted about Alexi Laiho`s very untimely passing. He had a lot more to left to say with his music.January 4, 2021

Very sad... I was a fan.January 4, 2021

R.I.P. Alexi LaihoWe are sad to hear of Alexi Laiho passing. You were a great musician and a real guitar hero. You will be remembered. Our thoughts are with you and your family. Sonata Arctica pic.twitter.com/d4InQEMtXHJanuary 4, 2021

Alexi Laiho dead: Children of Bodom singer dies at the age of 41 R.I.P Alexi Laiho, what a horrible shame.............. https://t.co/TEQAr1l2qyJanuary 4, 2021

R.I.P. Alexi Lahio. Shocked and saddened to hear the news. I didn't know him well but we did tour together on Gigantour. These photos were an after show party at The Rainbow, I think after a @FearFactory show in 2004.Photo by @stephaniedcabral #alexilaiho #ChildrenOfBodom pic.twitter.com/z97ndkVb3vJanuary 4, 2021

We had the privilege to share the stage together. Incredible talent and brilliant guitar player. You will be missed.R.I.P. Alexi Laiho https://t.co/AGCYZYAhKmJanuary 4, 2021

I always wanted to meet Alexi Laiho.We were brought together by @marty_friedman and shared the mic on a track from the Inferno album.Hard way to start the week.R.I.P. Alexi Laiho pic.twitter.com/QI468qY83lJanuary 4, 2021

Rest in Peace, Alexi Laiho. 41 is way too young. A lovely guy whose talent stood out from our generation of Metal musicians. I will always have the utmost respect for him, he will be sorely missed in the Metal world. My condolences and prayers go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/cEy4NnnVzJJanuary 4, 2021

Rest In Peace to another musical hero. Without Children Of Bodom’s Something Wild, Hatebreeder, and Follow The Reaper - Trivium likely wouldn’t be here.You will be missed Alexi. Favorite Bodom song of all time? -Streams: 9am - 1pm, M-F https://t.co/YgoiEcsxT0 pic.twitter.com/umQ9frWGZcJanuary 4, 2021

Devastated to hear of Alexi Laiho's passing. We toured together many times throughout the years. What an incredible talent and all round super great dude. He will be missed. #alexilaihoJanuary 4, 2021

RIP Alexi Laiho 💔 pic.twitter.com/EDDZBjSg6RJanuary 4, 2021

COB were at a high point in 2005 and this tour was totally sold out at just about every date. They absolutely shredded and sounded incredible night after night. This tour was tough for us after riding high on Ozzfest, the audience wasn’t really sure about the hype around us... pic.twitter.com/auYosbkObhJanuary 4, 2021

NO!!! Alexi was such an incredible soul. Always so much fun to be around. They took shads on our 2nd tour of Europe and it was one of the most memorable runs we ever did. I am truly heartbroken by this. Shred on in the beyond Alexi. Blessing to his family + friends #RIPAlexiLaiho https://t.co/uKzcn3bbHQJanuary 4, 2021