Punk rock trio Alkaline Trio have posted a new video for their re-recording of the 1998 track "Clavicle." The track originally appeared on their debut album, Goddamnit. You can check out the video below.

The re-recording of "Clavicle" is taken from their new compilation album Damnesia, which features re-recordings of twelve songs. The compilation also features two new tracks along with a cover of The Violent Femmes' "I Held Her In My Arms."

Damnesia is set for release on July 12.