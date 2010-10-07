All That Remains Debut New Music Video

All That Remains have just premiered the video for their new single, "Hold On,". The clip, directed by Ramon Boutviseth (Trivium, Dream Theatre), features a narrative involving a variety of characters dealing with internal struggles and their inability to change their fate as their world crumbles down around them, both figuratively and literally. The force behind the destruction is the manifestation of their dark emotions, which All That Remains embodies as they unleash an epic performance in a post-apocalyptic urban wasteland. Watch the video below:

"Hold On" is the first single for the band's new album, For We Are Many, which is due out via Prosthetic Records/Razor & Tie on October 12th. The album hits the same day the band heads out on a month-long U.S. headlining tour with support from Asking Alexandria, Unearth, Born Of Osiris, and And She Whispered.

For We Are Many was recorded this spring at Zing Studios in Massachusetts and produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, who also handled This Darkened Heart and The Fall of Ideals. In warming up for their headlining tour, All That Remains is on the road with As I Lay Dying and Unearth for a run of dates concluding October 12th. After their headlining US tour, the band will head to Europe for dates in November and December. Check the confirmed dates below.