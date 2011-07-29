All Shall Perish Streaming 'This is Where it Ends' on Facebook

Oakland-based metal band All Shall Perish are now streaming their new album, This is Where it Ends, exclusively on their Facebook page. The album was released earlier this week on Nuclear Blast Records.

All Shall Perish also recently released a new music video for their track "There Is Nothing Left," which can be seen below.

We recently caught up with All Shall Perish guitarists Francesco Artusato and Ben Orum at the 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival. You can check out that interview here.