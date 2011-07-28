Interview: All Shall Perish at the 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival

Full Metal Jackie, corresponding for Guitar World from the 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, got the chance to catch up with All Shall Perish guitarists Francesco Artusato and Ben Orum for an exclusive interview. You can check it out in the video below.

All Shall Perish released their latest album, This Is Where It Ends, earlier this week on Nuclear Blast Records.

For more information on this year's Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, including dates, tickets and exclusive media, click here.