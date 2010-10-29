Allen Woody Tribute Show Announced

On September 21, 2000, following the passing of Allen Woody, a founding member of Gov't Mule and longtime Allman Brothers Band bass player, many of his friends and musical heroes came together to celebrate his life at a historic concert at Roseland Ballroom in New York City. "One For Woody" was a landmark event that lives on as a cherished memory for all those who were in attendance.

On November 22, 2010 at Roseland, "Another One For Woody" will feature sets by The Allman Brothers Band, Gov't Mule and The North Mississippi Allstars Duo (Luther and Cody Dickinson) along with many special guests who were touched by Allen's friendship, music and memory. Like the original concert, "Another One For Woody" all net proceeds will go to a cause near to Allen's heart. This 10th Anniversary event will raise money for musical education in schools.

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th AT NOON

