Alter Bridge Guitarist Mark Tremonti Calls New Van Halen Album "Incredible"

Alter Bridge guitarist revealed in a new interview with Mulatschag TV that he has, in fact, heard the new Van Halen album.

Tremonti states: "Recently I was in Los Angeles, and Wolfgang (Van Halen, bass) invited me to his dad's house, and I got to go to 5150 studios and watch Eddie (Van Halen, guitar) and Alex (Van Halen, drums) and Wolfgang play their new record from front to back ... I'm one of the only people who have heard the new Van Halen. It was incredible."

Van Halen have been recording their as-yet-untitled new album with Grammy Award-winning producer John Shanks. It will mark the band's first album with David Lee Roth in more than 25 years.

You can view the entire interview below: