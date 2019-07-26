Alter Bridge Share New Single, "Pay No Mind"

Following the release of “Wouldn’t You Rather” last month, Alter Bridge have released a second track, “Pay No Mind,” from their forthcoming album Walk the Sky. You can check it out above.

Walk the Sky is due out October 18 via Napalm Records. The album is the follow up to 2016’s The Last Hero.

The band— Myles Kennedy (vocals/guitar), Mark Tremonti (guitar/vocals), Brian Marshall (bass) and Scott Phillips (drums)—will also be hitting the road in September with Dirty Honey and co-headliners Skillet. You can check out all those dates right here.

You can preorder Walk the Sky here. Check out the album art and full track list below.

(Image credit: courtesy of Alter Bridge)

Walk the Sky track list:

1. One Life

2. Wouldn’t You Rather

3. In The Deep

4. Godspeed

5. Native Son

6. Take The Crown

7. Indoctrination

8. The Bitter End

9. Pay No Mind

10. Forever Falling

11. Clear Horizon

12. Walking On The Sky

13. Tear Us Apart

14. Dying Light