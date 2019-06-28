Alter Bridge Premiere New Music Video, "Wouldn't You Rather"

Alter Bridge have premiered the first song and music video from their new album, Walk the Sky. You can check out the powerful new tune — “Wouldn’t You Rather” — below.

The clip, which was directed by Dan Sturgess, is a performance video that showcases the entire Alter Bridge gang, namely Myles Kennedy (vocals/guitar), Mark Tremonti (guitar/vocals), Brian Marshall (bass) and Scott Phillips (drums).

In other Alter Bridge news, the foursome will be hitting the road in September with Dirty Honey and co-headliners Skillet. You can check out all those dates right here.



Walk the Sky, which will be released October 18 via Napalm Records, is available now for preorder. For more information, step right this way.