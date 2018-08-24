Alter Bridge Unveil Performance Clip of "The End Is Here," from Upcoming 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall'

Alter Bridge have released a new clip from their upcoming Live at the Royal Albert Hall release. The track, "The End is Here," originally appeared on the group's 2004 debut, One Day Remains.
Live at the Royal Albert Hall was recorded in October 2017 when the band performed two sold-out shows at the iconic London venue, backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson. The live package is due out on Napalm Records on September 7.
You can preorder Live at the Royal Albert Hall here, and check out the tracklist below.
01. Slip To The Void
02. Addicted To Pain
03. Before Tomorrow Comes
04. The Writing On The Wall
05. Cry Of Achilles
06. In Loving Memory
07. Fortress
08. Ties That Bind
09. The Other Side
10. Brand New Start
11. Ghost Of Days Gone By
12. The Last Hero
13. The End Is Here
14. Words Darker Than Their Wings
15. Waters Rising
16. Lover
17. Wonderful Life/Watch Over You
18. This Side Of Fate
19. Broken Wings
20. Blackbird
21. Open Your Eyes