Alter Bridge Unveil Performance Clip of "The End Is Here," from Upcoming 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall'

Alter Bridge have released a new clip from their upcoming Live at the Royal Albert Hall release. The track, "The End is Here," originally appeared on the group's 2004 debut, One Day Remains.

Live at the Royal Albert Hall was recorded in October 2017 when the band performed two sold-out shows at the iconic London venue, backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson. The live package is due out on Napalm Records on September 7.

You can preorder Live at the Royal Albert Hall here, and check out the tracklist below.

01. Slip To The Void

02. Addicted To Pain

03. Before Tomorrow Comes

04. The Writing On The Wall

05. Cry Of Achilles

06. In Loving Memory

07. Fortress

08. Ties That Bind

09. The Other Side

10. Brand New Start

11. Ghost Of Days Gone By

12. The Last Hero

13. The End Is Here

14. Words Darker Than Their Wings

15. Waters Rising

16. Lover

17. Wonderful Life/Watch Over You

18. This Side Of Fate

19. Broken Wings

20. Blackbird

21. Open Your Eyes