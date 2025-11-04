“At this time I have to prioritize my health”: Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers drops out of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony – after previously confirming reunion plans

Days before this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Bad Company's Paul Rodgers has announced he will be missing the show due to ill health.

The singer and guitarist took to social media to explain his absence. “My hope was to be at the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health,” he wrote in a statement posted to the band’s official Instagram.

“I have no problem singing, it’s the stress of everything else. Thanks for understanding. Simon along with some outstanding musicians will be stepping in for me – guaranteed to rock.”

The rock supergroup is set to be inducted into the Rock Hall this weekend at the Peacock Theater in L.A., alongside Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, Soundgarden, the White Stripes, Salt-N-Pepa, Warren Zevon, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, Carol Kaye and Lenny Waronker.

And while the other surviving original member of Bad Company, former Free drummer and co-founder Simon Kirke, revealed the two intended to reunite on stage on Saturday, plans have now changed due to Rodgers' health.

The reunion would have marked the duo's first public performance since 2019, with the drummer previously confirming the news with Gold Derby, “I’m not at liberty to say which songs. I mean, quite honestly, I don’t give a shit. We’re going to play, and whatever Paul chooses is fine by me! Just to play with him again is going to be a real thrill for me. I missed him.”

Over the past decade, Rodgers has suffered 11 minor strokes and two major strokes, and in 2023, even told CBS Mornings that the band was likely done due to various health issues.

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on November 8 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on-demand shortly after.

