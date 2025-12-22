“I hope your reaction is, ‘I have never heard Van Halen like this’“: New compilation album of old Van Halen rehearsals with Eddie, Alex and Wolfgang has reportedly been released – and it doesn’t feature a singer
The recordings come from the 5150 Studios soundboard as the band rehearsed ahead of their 2007 tour
A new, unheard album of Van Halen songs has reportedly been released.
Sidelining the age-old David Lee Roth versus Sammy Hagar conversation, the new compilation album comprises instrumental recordings pulled from the soundboard during rehearsals for their 2007 tour.
As Van Halen’s final iteration – featuring Eddie’s son, Wolfgang, on bass – prepared for their debut tour, the group, sans singer, rehearsed tirelessly.
The material, which included run-throughs of Unchained, Runnin’ with the Devil, and Hot For Teacher, were recorded at 5150 Studios between November 2006 and January 2007. The recordings have been compiled and release by writer and filmmaker Andrew Bennett, who was documenting the band’s activity at the time.
“Eddie, Alex, and Wolfgang Van Halen were rehearsing full set lists twice a week,” a description of the album reads. “And since this was prior to the return of Dave, these recordings are performed with no singer. Finally, no Sam versus Dave debates.”
Bennett’s two-week spell in the heart of the band was documented in his 2020 book, Eruption in the Canyon: 212 Days & Nights With the Genius of Eddie Van Halen. It came two years after Bennett was sued by the group and prevented from releasing a documentary featuring ‘from the vault’ footage of 5150.
There's been no word from the Van Halen camp at this time concerning claims of copyright.
“I had the honor to film numerous jam sessions at 5150,” Bennett says. “During this time, the engineer would give me the uncompressed files from various rehearsals. These tracks are a new way to hear the genius details of the band.
“I hope that when you drop the needle on this record player, your reaction is, ‘Holy shit! I have never heard Van Halen like this.’”
Late last year, Alex Van Halen sent the internet into a frenzy when he said he was open to using AI to turn unfinished riffs and ideas from the late Eddie Van Halen into full songs.
