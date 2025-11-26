“I get to express myself in ways that have been dormant for years”: Alissa White-Gluz leaves Arch Enemy – and launches her solo career with the help of Michael Amott’s signature guitar

Swedish melodic death metal mainstays Arch Enemy have announced the departure of vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, who steps away after more than 10 years with the band.

White-Gluz replaced golden era vocalist Angela Gossow in 2014, who pivoted to become their manager. Jeff Loomis joined the group at the same time, with both debuting on the band’s ninth album, War Eternal, later that year.

While White-Gluz features on the band’s latest album, Blood Dynasty, Loomis, who left in 2023, only features on its bonus tracks, Break the Spell and Moths. Joey Concepcion, who had previously filled in for Loomis for a host of European festivals in 2018, has assumed his place.

In the band’s official statement on White-Gluz’s departure, the Swedes, led by guitarist Michael Amott, said they were “thankful for the time and music that we’ve shared and wish her all the best”.

They added, “Wherever there is an end, there is also a beginning. See you in 2026.” It’s currently unclear who will take her place in Arch Enemy.

White-Gluz, meanwhile, took the opportunity to hint at her next chapter.

“After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways,” she stated. “I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon.”

Fans didn’t have to wait long to find out what that was. Her debut solo single, The Room Where She Died, followed quickly. It was co-written with Kamelot and Doro six-stringer Oliver Palotai (Kamelot/Doro), and for its music video, she’s paid homage to her former outfit by donning Michael Amott’s Dean Tyrant signature guitar.

“The Room Where She Died is a song that feels truly satisfying to me; like I get to express myself in so many ways that have been dormant for years,” she says of the track.

In a 2022 interview with Guitar World, Michael Amott professed his love for Depeche Mode and Jimmy Page, but admitted he'd never dip into their respective musical waters for his own material.

Amott also debunked the myth that he's an aggressive player, while name-checking the player who helped him take his chug game to the next level.