Aminimal reimagines the humble guitar pick as a piece of "functional art"

In a bid to take the humble guitar pick to the next level, Amiminal has released a series of eye-catching, geometrically styled brass picks that are said to offer improved playability and a number of tonal benefits.

Described as "functional art", the ornately designed picks seek to deliver a sophisticated aesthetic vibe alongside rugged practicality.

Arriving in an array of different designs – including Stratos, Nebula, StarFix, Orbital, Neushift and Cymatic – the guitar picks are composed of instrument-grade brass and patterned in line with complex geometric shapes.

The statement-piece picks also appear in traditional pick and triangular shapes, with the more pointed triangular pieces offering more attack in comparison to their conventional counterparts.

It’s not all for show, however, with the differing geometry of each design offering up unique playing experiences. While the Stratos provides extra flexibility and malleability for soft strums, the Orbital features an ergonomic hole, which provides added grip and security.

Alongside the functional appointments are a number of tonal and practical benefits. The flexible designs, for example, give less wear and tear on your guitar strings and reduce the possibility of damage.

The appointment of instrument-grade brass is said to also deliver a crisp, bright sound that a regular old plastic pick wouldn’t be able to provide.

Aminimal's new picks are available to purchase now in packs of five, each costing $23.

For more info, head over to Aminimal.