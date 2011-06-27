Amon Amarth Debut Music Video for "Destroyer of the Universe"

Sweden's Amon Amarth have just released a new music video for the track "Destroyer Of The Universe." The song comes from the band’s latest release, Surtur Rising. You can check out the video below.

The live video was shot on the band’s May 6 stop in Philadelphia at the Theatre Of Living Arts, by director David Brodsky of MyGoodEye.

“This time around, we wanted to catch the energy and atmosphere of a live show, so we simply went for a live video. We look forward to get back to North America in August to continue and fulfill the ‘Evening’ tour. Meanwhile enjoy the video,” says guitarist Olavi Mikkonen.