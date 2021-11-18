Jerry Cantrell announces intimate streaming event, featuring six-song performance and Q&A

Jerry Cantrell has announced An Evening with Jerry Cantrell, an intimate stream recorded from Los Angeles that will feature a six-song set, as well as a storytelling and Q&A session.

The sold-out performance will be recorded at LA’s Grammy Museum this evening (November 18), and will subsequently be repurposed as a ticketed stream event by Moment House that will be available to US fans on December 1 at 6pm PST.

An Evening with Jerry Cantrell will also be available to UK and EU fans on December 2 at 6pm GMT, and to Asia, Australia and New Zealand on the same date at 6pm JST.

After purchasing tickets – which are currently available for $12 – holders will be able to stream the event for 24 hours.

Highlights will include a streamlined set comprising tracks from the Alice In Chains’ guitarist’s recently released solo album, Brighten, that will be performed alongside musicians who feature on the record, including Tyler Bates, Greg Puciato, Gil Sharone, George Adrian, Vincent Jones, Michael Rozon.

The event will also include a storytelling session – which will no doubt include some tasty anecdotes from Cantrell's Alice In Chains and solo career – as well as a Q&A hosted by comedian Jeff Garlin.

And, judging by both the size of the session and the promo picture provided, those in attendance may get a closer look at Cantrell’s unique Gibson Songwriter acoustic guitar, which has been touted as a forthcoming signature six-string.

Tickets are available now for $12 as preorders, but will also be available on the day of the show for $15.

To find out more, head over to Moment House.

This evening’s performance and the following streams will cap off a busy year for Cantrell, who released his first project without Alice In Chains for 19 years. The guitarist also teamed up with Gibson for a high-end “Wino” Les Paul Custom electric guitar.