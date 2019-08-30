Andy Powers named partner at Taylor

During his time at Taylor, Andy Powers has - to say the least - made quite an impact.

Powers was the mastermind behind the V-Class bracing system, a unique internal design that moved Taylor away from the X-bracing systems that have defined acoustic guitar construction for over 150 years.

Now, Powers has been promoted to partner, joining Taylor's co-founders, Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug.

“I’m thrilled to build guitars and continue this fascinating work I’ve been pursuing since I was a young boy,” Powers said in a statement. “It’s a genuine pleasure to be able to design the best instruments I can and, within the context of Taylor Guitars, have an opportunity to serve musicians around the world.”

In addition to his acclaimed V-Class work, Powers also served as the architect behind the company's equally well-received Grand Pacific and Builder's Edition series of acoustics.

“Kurt and I have been the sole owners of Taylor Guitars for decades,” Taylor said. “Andy is the best guitar builder I have ever met, and I believe the best alive today. If anyone ever deserved to be called ‘partner’ with me and Kurt, it is Andy. He’s vital to our future, and together as we combine our talents, we can bring a great musical experience to our customers.”

“It is with deep appreciation and excitement that I partner with Kurt and Bob, as we continue to uphold the business of fine instrument making,” Powers added. “We have the opportunity to continue lighting a way in our industry, and I’m thrilled to embrace the work leading us into a bright future.”

For more info, head on over to taylorguitars.com.