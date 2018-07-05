Taylor Debuts New Builder's Edition 614ce

(Image credit: Taylor)

Taylor has debuted its new Builder's Edition 614ce. The new Grand Auditorium model is the second offering from Taylor's Builder's Edition collection.

The Builder's Edition 614ce features a maple/torrefied spruce body, back and sides of figured Big Leaf maple and Taylor's much-lauded V-Class bracing system. A beveled armrest with beveled body edge treatment, a double-carved cutaway that allows fluid access to the higher frets and Taylor’s new Silent Satin finish also come standard.

The guitar also features a new mother-of-pearl Sceptor fretboard/peghead inlay, and inset maple/black body purfling with a matching rosette. It comes equipped with Taylor ES2 electronics and ships in a deluxe hardshell case.

The Builder's Edition 614ce is available now for $3,999.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to taylorguitars.com.