“We got together in someone's apartment in the Village and were jamming, trying to see what we could come up with”: Andy Summers on his longstanding relationship with Robert Fripp – and their surprise new collab album

published

Summers and Fripp have known each other since childhood and decided to record three albums' worth of material back in the '80s after they both achieved success with their respective bands

Andy Summers and Robert Fripp looking at their hands
(L-R) Andy Summers and Robert Fripp (Image credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Andy Summers is best known as The Police's guitarist. However, his résumé goes beyond that and includes a very intriguing two-album collaboration with King Crimson's Robert Fripp. He recently talked about his longstanding relationship with Fripp and how the two recorded enough material back in the '80s to release a brand-new record in 2024.

“Well, Fripp and I, that situation was not normal. We both came from the same town in England, and he was this other guy that I'd heard about, but I'd never met him. I don't think I did… Maybe I met him once in the town I came from in England. There are a few bands, rockers, and young kids with guitars who want to be guitar players” he tells Ultimate Guitar.

