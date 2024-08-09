“When we started the band, it was more like a guitar solo was a mark of the old guard. I was a virtuoso player, so it was very frustrating for me”: Andy Summers wishes he’d let loose on more solos in The Police – and blames punk for holding them back

Summers says his guitar chops were stifled by the hardcore punk scene, and that players like him “weren’t supposed to be able to play”

Andy Summers
(Image credit: Bill McCay/WireImage)

Having previously asserted that The Police were at their best as a guitar-driven band, Andy Summers has now said he regrets not having more guitar solos across their back catalog.

Speaking to Total Guitar two years ago, Summers said, “One of the things I loved about playing in The Police was that it was all guitar all the time, but it needed someone like me to fill that out”.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.