“When we started the band, it was more like a guitar solo was a mark of the old guard. I was a virtuoso player, so it was very frustrating for me”: Andy Summers wishes he’d let loose on more solos in The Police – and blames punk for holding them back
But in a fresh interview with Premier Guitar to promote his latest solo LP, Vertiginous Canyons, Summers revealed he regrets not shredding a little more often during his Police days.
“I didn’t feel the need to crush everybody with every guitar part,” he says, citing the growing punk movement as a reason for diluting his virtuosity.
“I think I should have played more solos than I was given the space to do,” Summers continues. “It pisses me off actually, because this came more from Stewart [Copeland, drummer].
“When we started the band in the thick of the hardcore punk scene, it was more like a guitar solo is supposed to be a mark of the old guard. You weren’t supposed to be able to play; it was really that dumb.”
Summers, then, felt conflicted. He recognized his skill set and yet was forced to put his trump card back in the deck.
“I was a virtuoso player, so it was very frustrating for me,” he affirms. “Later, when we did sort of open it up, it really got more exciting. The fact that I could play as well as I did, I found it was a bit threatening. Because the highlight in a performance of a song would be the guitar solo.”
As such, he aims to make up for lost time on his ongoing The Cracked Lens + A Missing String tour. With dates in the US, Australia, and New Zealand ahead, he’s assembled a band that allows him to strut his stuff.
“It’s very improvised,” he says, “and they’re up to the level where they can do that. They go with me. It’s how it should always have been.”
