“It was going to be thrown out… Sting says, ‘Go on then, make it your own.’ I did it in one take”: The Police were set to ditch Every Breath You Take before Andy Summers added his riff – now the original demo has surfaced after 42 years, you can hear why

By
published

The surfacing of the now classic song’s early demo is a testament to the old adage ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’

The Police 1981
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paranoid excluded, not every hit single is bashed out in mere moments, and The Police’s 1982 chart-smasher Every Breath You Take is proof.

Now, 42 years after the song began its radio domination, Sting’s initial solo demo has surfaced, underlining how important Andy Summers’ role was in injecting the track with a little je ne sais quoi. 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.