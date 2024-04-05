“Even in the face of adversity he still plays with complete joy and positive intent”: Andy Timmons wrote a song in tribute to Peter Frampton – then his hero ended up playing on it

When Andy Timmons sat down nearly five years ago to write a tribute track for his childhood hero, Peter Frampton, he probably didn’t think the electric guitar great would end up playing on the song – but that’s exactly what has happened.

Timmons has shared The Boy From Beckenham, a new single dedicated to Frampton, whose music had a formative influence on a young Timmons.

As Timmons explains, the Humble Pie guitarist’s work on records such as Frampton and Frampton Comes Alive! represents “a huge part of my musical foundation” – “Peter has a singular style and melodic sensibility that flows through his guitar playing, singing and songwriting,” he adds.

After seeing him play live in September 2019, the fusion maestro set to work on a song that would aim to channel Frampton’s melodic and chord movement in honor of his hero.

The track remained in development for a few years, with Timmons recording everything except for the solo. Then, when he bumped into Frampton almost four years later, an idea crossed his mind.

“I saw Peter in July 2023, and somehow got the courage to ask him to play on it,” Timmons recalls. “I was quite hesitant as I knew of the issues he is dealing with from having Myositis. I was quite inspired (and relieved!) that he heartily agreed to record the solo.”

The results of the collaboration can be heard on The Boy From Beckenham. Timmons takes the lead for the first minute or so with a galloping hook, before an ES-335-wielding Frampton enters the fray with a sultry, soulful solo that highlights some of the best aspects of his playing.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“He put a lot of time and care into the recording and his solo has all the hallmarks of what makes Peter so unique: amazing tone, beautiful note choices, and a jazz sensibility that blends chromaticism and melodic voice leading of the highest order,” Timmons gushes. “Even in the face of adversity he still plays with complete joy and positive intent.”

In fact, Timmons was so moved by the project that he labeled The Boy from Beckenham – named after the town Frampton grew up in – as “one of the most meaningful recordings to me personally I’ve ever created”.

“Inspired. Joyous. Driven. Inventive. Determined. Thankful. Funny,” he goes on. “So many words and emotions come to mind when I see Peter Frampton do what he loves to do.

“Easily one of the greatest guitarists I've ever seen. Despite incredible adversity, he plays with more intent, love, joy and wonder than anybody.”

The adversity Timmons refers to is Frampton’s ongoing battle with inclusion body myositis – a disease that weakens the legs, arms, wrists and fingers, and has affected his ability to stand on stage with the guitar.

For his part, Frampton says he was “honoured” to have been involved in the track: “Thanks, Andy,” he says. “I had so much fun doing this.”