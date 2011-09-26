Animals As Leaders Streaming New Song, "Isolated Incidents"

The long wait is over for new material from Animals As Leaders, as the band are now streaming a new song called "Isolated Incidents" online. You can check out the new song, in its entirety, below.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming sophomore album, Weightless, which is due out on Prosthetic Records on November 8. (You can currently pre-order the album here.)

Animals As Leaders will be hitting the road beginning October 27 for a string of North American dates with Between The Buried And Me.