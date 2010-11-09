Animals As Leaders Video Premiere: "Cafo"!

Guitar World is pleased to present the premiere of progressive metallers Animals As Leaders' new track, "Cafo". Watch this video below. This track comes from Animals As Leaders' 2009 self titled debut on Prosthetic Records. The video was directed by Scott Hansen, who’s previously done videos for Willie Nelson, the Devil Wears Prada, A Day to Remember and others, and features animation and visual effects by AFTER, who have collaborated with the band on past art and graphic design. Animals As Leaders' self-titled debut was released in 2009 to waves of critical acclaim. MetalSucks called it "intricate instru-metal of the highest caliber," and the album also received a 10/10 from PerfectProg.com and a 9.7/10 from Ultimate-Guitar.com. This past summer, the band released an Itunes exclusive digital single called "Wave of Babies." Download it here! Legendary guitarist Steve Vai recently commented on Abasi and Animals As Leaders: "When I first heard Animals As Leaders, I felt as though at last, I was hearing the future of creative, heavy virtuoso guitar playing. It's quite amazing."

The band is currently supporting Circa Survive and took part in this year’s "Summer Slaughter" and have toured with Between the Buried and Me, Periphery, Veil of Maya and The Dillinger Escape Plan in the past year. Their upcoming dates are: 11/09 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom # 11/10 Seattle, WA – El Corazon # 11/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex # 11/13 Denver, CO – The Summit Music Hall # 11/14 Kansas City, MO – The Beaumont Club # 11/17 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze On The West Bank # 11/18 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Club # 11/19 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues # 11/20 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall # 11/21 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues # 11/23 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance # 11/24 Boston, MA – House Of Blues # 11/26 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts # 11/27 New York, NY – Irving Plaza # 11/28 New York, NY – Irving Plaza # 11/30 Indianapolis, IN- The Earth House 12/2 Omaha, NE- The Waiting Room 12/5 Sparks, NV- The Alley # w/ Circa Survive, Codeseven, Dredg For more information, visit myspace.com/animalsasleaders.