An Animated Eddie Van Halen Talks to His Girlfriend

Below, check out an excerpt from an animated skit show called 6 Pack. The clip—which was written by Mark Shields and Jim Sharkey and animated by Shields—shows a young Eddie Van Halen having a conversation with his girlfriend.

"Being a big Van Halen fan growing up, this skit is as much a tribute as it is a possible gag for the show," writes Shields on YouTube. "I tried to use all of Eddie's versions of the songs, but I had to play 'Feel Your Love Tonight,' 'Dance the Night Away,' 'Drop Dead Legs' and 'Outta Love Again' myself. I couldn't find isolated versions of [Eddie playing them]. My apologies."