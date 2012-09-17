Annual NYC Stomp Box Exhibit Coming to Brooklyn October 19 and 20

This fall, The Deli, Delicious Audio, Shure, Pedaltrain and Main Drag Music will present the 2012 edition of The NYC Stomp Box Exhibit at CMJ, a free, interactive display of guitar effect pedals.

Hosted this year at Main Drag Music in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York, the exhibit is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. October 19 and 20, the busiest days of the CMJ Music Marathon 2012, a music industry fest that brings thousands of musicians and bands to New York City every year.

Many effect pedal manufacturers will be present, including Strymon, EarthQuaker Devices, MOOG, Diamond, Death By Audio, Eventide, Malekko, Wampler, Pigtronix, AnalogMan, ModTone, Amptweaker, Analog Alien, DIY Kits and Maxon. The full list of participants will be published soon.

Headphones will be provided by Shure, and pedal boards by Pedaltrain.

Musicians are invited to bring their own guitars and plug them in directly into the pedal boards. They will be able to test the pedals and hear the results directly in the headphones, which will be plugged into an amp emulation unit.

Here are some photos from last year’s edition, hosted at The Living Room and Ludlow Guitars in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

