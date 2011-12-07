Anthrax Bassist Frank Bello Remembers Dimebag Darrell

Tomorrow marks the anniversary of the death of the legendary Dimebag Darrell. In remembrance of one of the true guitar greats of our time, Anthrax's Frank Bello has offered his thoughts on his late friend.

“We were so close to him. He was one of us. Dimebag was the sixth member of Anthrax, because he played on the last few records. I thought paying tribute to him in song was a great idea.

“I lost a brother 13 years ago. He was murdered. And then to have Dimebag go in such a bad, traumatic way—he’s one of our brothers. Dimebag was like a brother to me."

